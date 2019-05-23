Congresswoman Maxine Waters has already obtained President Trump’s financial documents from Wells Fargo and TD Bank.

According to an NBC News report, two of the nine financial institutions have complied with subpoenas issued by the House Financial Services Committee and handed over thousands of documents.

Wells Fargo and TD Bank are the two of nine institutions that have so far complied with subpoenas issued by the House Financial Services Committee demanding information about their dealings with the Trump Organization, according to the sources. The disclosures by these two banks haven’t been previously reported. Both TD Bank and Wells Fargo declined to comment for this story. Wells Fargo provided the committee with a few thousand documents and TD Bank handed the committee a handful of documents, according to a source who has seen them. The committee, led by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is especially interested in the president’s business relationship with Russia and other foreign entities.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Maxine Waters said on MNSBC’s “Hardball” on Wednesday, “we don’t have information to share with you at this time about what we’ve learned from the documents.”

Rep. Maxine Waters also sent subpoenas to Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank and JP Morgan Chase.

Earlier Wednesday Edgardo Ramos, Judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, an Obama appointee, ruled that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over Trump’s financial documents to the House Democrats in response to a subpoena.

Democrat Adam Schiff, the leaker and head of the House Intelligence, and Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, subpoenaed the Trump Family bank records with Deutsche Bank in mid-April… because they can.

Just two days ago, another Obama judge ruled Trump’s former accounting firm Mazars USA had to comply with a congressional subpoena.

This is presidential harassment.

“The subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank and Capital One by Chairpersons Schiff and Waters are unlawful and illegitimate,” Trump’s lawyers said in a statement last month. “They seek information going back decades from anyone with even a tangential connection to the President, including children, minors and spouses. Every citizen should be concerned about this sweeping, lawless, invasion of privacy. We look forward to vindicating our clients’ rights in this matter.”

President Trump is sick of the ‘phony investigations’ launched by the rabid Democrats and said he will not work with the lawmakers on an infrastructure deal until they stop harassing him with Soviet style investigations.

The Democrats are digging into every aspect of President Trump’s life searching for a crime.

Stalin would be proud.