Coroner Says Woman Died Of ‘Natural Causes’ Minutes After ‘Covid’ Booster Jab

A Canadian woman died suddenly and unexpectedly in a drug store within minutes of receiving the new bivalent Covid booster shot on September 14, according to her daughter.

Carol Pearce texted her daughter, Stephanie Foster from the drug store at 12.31pm to say she received her booster shot and was waiting the recommended 15 minutes. By 12:38 p.m., Pearce had collapsed and was unconscious.

The Defender reports: An eyewitness told SASKTODAY.ca she was in the store when she heard screaming and crying. “They were saying in the store that it was about seven minutes,” after Pearce got the booster shot that she collapsed on the floor, the witness said.

A spokesperson from Saskatchewan Health told SASKTODAY.ca on Thursday Pearce died from natural causes.

“The Saskatchewan coroner’s service has investigated this instance and determined that the person died from natural causes,” Dale Hunter, a communications consultant from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said in an email.

“I do not believe this was caused from natural causes,” Foster said. “My Mom had no health conditions. I believe had she not gotten that Covid shot then she would be here with us today!”

The family said when Pearce left for her appointment, she was happy and healthy.

Reportedly 15 minutes after getting a shot in Saskatoon @ Shoppers Drug Mart, Stephanie Foster's mother dies. https://t.co/iZoBTeikcl pic.twitter.com/ZwIwnVvjge — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) September 17, 2022

CDC predicts COVID boosters for kids by mid-October

The CDC expects new bivalent COVID-19 boosters to be ready for kids ages 5 to 11 by mid-October, Reuters reported.

The agency said in a document released Tuesday it will issue a recommendation in early- to mid-October if the FDA authorizes the modified booster for this age group.

The CDC said it expects Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster to be available for children ages 5 to 11 and Moderna’s bivalent booster to be available for children ages 6 to 17, pending authorization by the FDA.

The bivalent booster targets both the original Wuhan strain no longer in circulation and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The CDC expects pre-orders of the Pfizer booster to begin next week even though the FDA has not yet signed off on the vaccine for this age group.

Moderna’s booster is the same formula used for children and adults and will not require a separate pre-order period, the agency said.

Meanwhile the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new data last week showing a total of 1,418,220 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID-19 vaccines