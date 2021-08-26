Coroner Rules That BBC Presenter Lisa Shaw Died Of Covid Vaccine Complications

BBC Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw died from complications of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, coroner Karen Dilks has ruled.

The 44 year old died in hospital back in May after being treated for blood clots and bleeding in her head just days after her having her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab.

The Daily Star reports: After her death, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) released a statement which said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of Lisa Shaw and our thoughts are with her family.

“As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.

“Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing.”

It said the number of cases remained “extremely low”.

Those aged under 40 in the UK are being offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab, after reports emerged of extremely rare blood clots on the brain coupled with low blood platelet count.

The MHRA added that the benefits of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh risks for most people.

The agency added that it has not proven the vaccine causes the clots but has said the link is getting firmer.