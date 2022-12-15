Coroner: ‘Fit and Healthy’ 27-Year-Old Man’s Death From Blood Blood ‘Direct Result’ of COVID Vaccine

A British man died as a “direct result” of blood clots suffered just weeks after getting the “dangerous” Covid vaccine, a coroner told an inquest Tuesday.

Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley detailed the sudden death of “fit and healthy” 27-year-old Jack Last, concluding it was primarily caused by the AstraZeneca jab, which was suspended in several European countries in March 2021 due to concerns over blood clots.

“In Jack’s case, I will record that Jack Last died of a blood clot to the brain as a direct result of his body’s reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine given to him on March 30, 2021,” Parsley told the government hearing held in Ipswich.

Infowars.com reports: Last, a Stowmarket engineer, received an AstraZeneca jab on March 30 and went to the emergency room on April 9 due to a “throbbing headache,” which doctors dismissed as a migraine.

Dr. William Petchey, a West Suffolk Hospital consultant, told the inquest he initially dismissed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) as Last reported the headaches would “spontaneously resolve,” which Petchey reasoned was “in keeping with migraine.”

However, Petchey described a delay in conducting a CT venogram scan to rule out the possibility of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).

When the scan was conducted, doctors were able to confirm Last did indeed suffer from CVST.

“Mr. Last was given anticoagulation to thin the clot, but he developed a bleed on the brain,” the BBC reported, adding he died upon being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A lawyer representing the family, Michael Portmann-Hann, told the inquest if “treatment would have been started sooner and Jack might have survived.”

“On behalf of Jack’s family, we will now be pursuing a clinical negligence case against the hospitals that could and should have been able to do more to try to save him,” Portmann-Hann notified the court.

Despite several EU countries suspending the AstraZeneca shots in March, the UK didn’t begin warning residents against them until April.

Last worked as a field engineer for the Caterpillar corporation.

More on Last’s career from the East Anglian Daily Times:

After an engineering apprenticeship with agricultural machinery company Claas, during which Jack had spent six months working in New Zealand, he spent six months working for the British Antarctic Survey, driving a traverse across the ice shelf in Antarctica to drop scientific equipment.

Commenting on Last’s untimely death Wednesday, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough noted the importance of autopsy results in identifying the vaccine as the major cause of death.