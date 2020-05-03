Coronavirus Vaccine Must Be Shared Worldwide Says Pope Francis

Pope Francis has called for international scientific cooperation in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The Pope who believes that the pandemic is one of “nature’s responses” to humans ignoring climate change, also stressed that any successful vaccine must be made available across the world.

GMA Network reports: Francis, who has been delivering his Sunday address from the papal library instead of St. Peter’s Square because of the lockdown in Italy, thanked all those around the world who were providing essential services.

He encouraged international cooperation to deal with the crisis and combat the virus, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 people worldwide.

“In fact, it is important to unite scientific capabilities, in a transparent and impartial way to find vaccines and treatments,” he said.

Francis said it was also important to “guarantee universal access to essential technologies that allow each infected person, in every part of the world, to receive the necessary medical treatment.”

World leaders pledged in April to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative.

US President Donald Trump has said the WHO was slow to react to the outbreak and was being “China-centric,” and as a consequence has announced a suspension of funding. The WHO has defended its handling of the crisis.

A number of pharmaceutical companies around the world have developed tests to identify antibodies that develop after somebody has come into contact with the virus.