Coronavirus Is Chance To Choose ‘New Way Forward’ Says Greta Thunberg

Climate change alarmists are scrambling to link the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus to climate change and sustainable development

According to teen activist Greta Thunberg the Covid-19 outbreak shows the need for long-term thinking.

“Whether we like it not the world has changed….and we are going to have to choose a new way forward,” she said.

"Whether we like it not the world has changed….and we are going to have to choose a new way forward," she said.

Countries have a chance to choose a new path as societies begin to return to normal after lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, activist Greta Thunberg told an Earth Day event on Wednesday.



Thunberg, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she started skipping school on Fridays to protest over carbon emissions outside Sweden’s parliament building, said the outbreak showed the need for long-term thinking.



“Whether we like it not the world has changed, it looks completely different from how it did a few months ago and it will probably not look the same again and we are going to have to choose a new way forward,” she said.



“If one single virus can destroy economies in a matter of weeks, it shows we are not thinking long term and we are not taking these risks into account.”



She was taking part in a streamed event to mark Earth Day, launched 50 years ago to highlight environmental challenges.



Last year was the hottest on record in Europe, according to a study released on Wednesday by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.



Thunberg’s school strikes calling for climate action sparked a global movement and transformed the now 17-year-old into the equivalent of an environmental rock star.



Drawing on her statement to the World Economic Forum last year, in which she said: “I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is,” her Fridays for Future movement released a video to mark Earth Day showing a family carrying out their normal routine, despite flames licking round their home.



But not everyone agrees with her approach. U.S President Donald Trump in December urged her to “work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie”.