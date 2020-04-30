Coronavirus: FEMA Orders 100,000 MORE Body Bags

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has ordered 100,000 more body bags in preparation for a second wave of the deadly Chinese coronavirus.

The agency says the body bags are to prepare for the “worst possible case national scenario” that more coronavirus deaths will occur this fall.

“In order to meet the worst-case demand models, FEMA initiated a broad range of acquisition contracts to augment available stocks and produce more human-remains pouches for future requirements should they be needed,” a FEMA statement read.

Summit.news reports: The statement also outlined that the agency has already distributed the bags from the previous DoD contract to coronavirus hotspots across the US.

The latest order ensures a stockpile “should there be any fall resurgence [of coronavirus]” or if any other disasters occur in the meantime.

Modelling being used by the Trump administration predicts that there will have been 74,000 deaths by August. However, the toll has already surpassed 60,481 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The body bags are being supplied by a firm in California.

Hell, at least they’re not coming from China.