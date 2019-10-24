Cornel West Urges ‘Black Folk’ To Protest Trump By ‘Hitting The Streets And Going To Jail’

Harvard professor Cornel West has urged “black folk” to protest President Donald Trump by hitting the streets, turning America into Hong Kong, and going to jail.

On Tuesday night’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” West called for mass protests if President Trump is not held accountable for things like referring to the impeachment inquiry as a “lynching” on social media.

According to West, African-Americans need to “come out fighting at our best” and “hit the streets, we’ve got to go to jail.”

“That’s exactly what Out Now is all about. Next Saturday, every Saturday it’s going to be like Puerto Rico. It’s going to like Hong Kong.“

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

