Corey Lewandowski: Warren, Sanders Want ‘Illegal Aliens’ To Cross Border And ‘Kill Americans’

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski called Democrat presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders “avowed socialists” who want “illegal aliens come across this border and kill Americans” on Tuesday night’s edition of Trish Regan Primetime.

“They think that’s what America stands for? I don’t agree at all,” said Lewandowski, who also encouraged Democrats to nominate Warren as their nominee — because she stands no chance against Trump.

“I think if the Democratic party wants to get beat in the worst electoral loss since Ronald Reagan’s re-election, then they should absolutely make Elizabeth Warren their nominee,” said Lewandowski, responding to Fox Business host Trish Regan’s question about Elizabeth Warren being the candidate the “establishment seems to be behind.”

DailyCaller report: The former Trump campaign manager acknowledged that Warren would win in places like California and New York, but not “places where people care about their jobs” and are “proud to be Americans again.”

“Don’t forget, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, they’re avowed socialists,” he said. “They want to redistribute your wealth. Anybody who’s made something successful, they want to take it away from you. They want to have illegal aliens come across this border and kill Americans and they think that’s what America stands for? I don’t agree at all.”

Regan responded to Lewandowski’s words with a simple “Wow” before moving to another subject.