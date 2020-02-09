Corey Feldman’s New Documentary That Exposes Hollywood ‘Pedophile Ring’ Will Air Only ONCE

Former Hollywood child star Corey Feldman’s new documentary is touted to be a provocative exposé where the musician and one-time teen idol will reveal the details about high-profile Hollywood pedophiles who prey on young children in the industry.

However, there’s a catch for the much-anticipated documentary — viewers will only get one chance to watch the film.

There will also be no advance screenings or reviews because Feldman doesn’t want his narrative and message to be twisted.

Per Meaww: Reports state that ‘(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys‘ will air only once and interested viewers across the world will have to watch it at the same time.

The documentary will stream live at 8 pm on the West Coast, which means 11 pm on the East Coast.

Feldman, his family, friends, and colleagues will also be watching the live stream at the time in a private screening.

Feldman, in a statement, said that he is keeping a promise —through the film — to his best friend, late Canadian actor Corey Haim, to reveal to the world about what really happened to the two when they were young actors in Hollywood.

Feldman had long promised an exposé of high-profile celebrities in Hollywood who engage in pedophilia and continue to be working in the entertainment industry.

Feldman and his wife Courtney Anne Feldman recently shared a video of the release date and detailed how the documentary has been in the works for at least three years. E-tickets will go on sale on February 22. Feldman said an innovative new technology and platform will be used to launch the film.

This is the first time ever a movie has been shown in this type of platform, according to Movieweb.com.

Although the pricing of the event has not yet been announced, Feldman said that it will be the same price as an average movie ticket and will range between $15 and $20.

No advanced screenings of early reviews of the documentary have been scheduled as Feldman does not want his narrative and message to be twisted.

‘(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys‘, is set to be released on March 9.