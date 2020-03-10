Corey Feldman’s Explosive Documentary Names Charlie Sheen As Hollywood Pedophile

Only a few hundred people have seen Corey Feldman’s bombshell documentary in its entirety after the streaming service hosting the film repeatedly crashed amid claims the screening was hacked by forces desperate to suppress the information.

Those who were present at the LA premiere, however, have seen Feldman’s film My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys in full.

According to audience members, the alleged abuser Feldman promised “everyone on the planet will know” has been revealed as actor Charlie Sheen, who Feldman claims raped fellow child star Corey Haim in the 1980s.

Sheen has “categorically denied” the claims of child sexual abuse against the late Haim in the past, after the same accusations were made by a different actor.

Feldman, 48, who rose to fame alongside Haim in several films they starred in together as kids, said he would be naming six people who allegedly molested him and Haim, via My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.

But his website returned an error for viewers who had paid for access to the streaming service.

An LA Times journalist who was at the premiere, Amy Kaufman, tweeted immediately after the screening that the alleged abuser named in the film was 54-year-old actor Charlie Sheen. Feldman did not claim Sheen abused him, only Haim.

“In #MYTRUTHDOC, @Corey_Feldman alleges that Corey Haim told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen on the 1985 set of “Lucas.” Sheen has denied this claim previously and does not issue a new denial in the film,” Kaufman wrote.

“In the film, Feldman says Haim told him he was bent over by Sheen in broad daylight between two trailers and sodomized. Crisco oil was allegedly used as lubricant. Story to come from the screening — the only place the movie was screened since the live stream website did not load,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Feldman named three men he had previously accused of sexual abuse.

The first was Jon Grissom, his former assistant who had small roles in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, along with the owner of Soda Pop Club – an 80s nightclub for underage child actors – Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss.

He also named Alphy Hoffman’s late casting director father Bobby Hoffman, then alleged Dominick Brascia, a former actor who died in 2018, had sexually abused Haim.

Brascia was also the first to discuss allegations against Charlie Sheen in 2017.

Grissom and Weiss have both denied the allegations in the past, while Hoffman has not publicly addressed the claims.

In 2017, Dominick Brascia, one of the alleged abusers Feldman named in his film, claimed Haim disclosed the same incident involving Charlie Sheen.

Brascia said Haim told him before he died that Sheen, who was 19 at the time, had sodomisd him when he was 13.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Brascia told the Enquirer. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

The next day, Sheen released a statement through his representatives to the Hollywood Reporter saying: “Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”

In a further twist, Haim’s mother Judy sided with Sheen during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, which aired two days after publication of the National Enquirer article.

Today’s bombshell documentary premiere ended in disappointment for worldwide viewers.

An hour after the film was supposed to air, a message on Feldman’s site read: “Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!”

Later, Feldman promised to rectify the error so those who had paid for access could watch the film “as soon as possible”.

Some viewers managed to watch the first 17 minutes of the doco, which began with a message from the director Brian Herzlinger.

“Watch with an open mind, an open heart, and make your own decision,” Herzlinger told viewers.

In the minutes of footage, Feldman describes how he urged Haim to “tell his story”, and pen a book outlining his abuse before he died, but it cut out before any mention of alleged abusers.

Ahead of the documentary’s anticipated release, Feldman said he was “scared” about naming the well-known figure.

“The one name that is the most dangerous, the one I’m most scared about – it’s going to be like Harvey Weinstein all over again,” he recently told NBC4 California.

“We (Haim and I) had both been molested as children.

“He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested.

“I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences.”