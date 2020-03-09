Corey Feldman To Name Pedophile ‘Everybody On The Planet’ Knows In Documentary TONIGHT

Corey Feldman will name one of the elite pedophiles he claims sexually abused him as a child in Hollywood and alleges “everybody on the planet” knows this person.

Feldman will identify at least one alleged child abuser in his documentary My Truth: The Rape of The Two Coreys, which will be streamed globally from March 9.

The long-awaited documentary airs on March 9 at 11 pm ET. For those on the west coast, a second stream will begin on March 10 at 12 pm PT.

Feldman funded the documentary project himself in order to retain full control of the explosive content after studios and streaming channels refused to touch it.

The 48-year-old former child star said he was driven to make the film following the death of his best friend and fellow child actor, Corey Haim.

Feldman told The Wendy Williams Show his life has been threatened while he made the documentary.

He said: “The one name that is the most dangerous, the one I’m most scared about – it’s going to be like Harvey Weinstein all over again.

“We (Haim and I) had both been molested as children.

“He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested.

“I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences.

“The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear … It is a name that everybody on the planet knows.”

THE LOST BOYS: Corey Haim, Corey Feldman in 1987.

The Sun report: Feldman said that he was stabbed with a syringe back in 2017, and prior to that claimed a truck once tried to run him over.

He believed both events are related to the movie.

Feldman previously said during a 2017 appearance on The Dr Oz Show that his former assistant Jon Grissom was the first to take advantage of him in the 1980s.

Grissom previously denied the claims and said “it’s not me”.

‘ABUSER POSTS PHOTOS OF ME ONLINE’

Feldman also said that Grissom still posts photos of him online.

“This guy on his MySpace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said of Grissom.

Dr. Oz noted that Grissom has a long history of criminal behaviour, and has moved to Mexico.

“In 2001 he was arrested on child molestation charges … he was found guilty in 2003 and served time in prison,” said the show lawyer in a video posted to Facebook.

Feldman also said that he had been molested by former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss.

Weiss has not commented on allegations by Feldman.

Corey Feldman’s new documentary will expose alleged pedophiles in Hollywood.

Around his same time, Feldman claimed in multiple interviews and on social media that he had reported members of a supposed Hollywood paedophile ring back in 1993 to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police denied this claim however, telling Dr Oz that Feldman had not in fact passed along any information.

“I called the Santa Barbara Police, just got off the phone with them. As you were speaking I was speaking. You claim that you spoke to them about your abuse in 1993 just to be clear,” said Dr. Oz.

Feldman quickly added: “It’s on the record.”

Dr Oz continued: “And you named names. I listened to the recording and I did not hear you name names.”

Feldman then claimed that police turned off the recording device when he shared the identity of his alleged molesters.

Dr Oz accepted this information, but then pleaded with Feldman to reach out to authorities again and get the names on record.

Feldman then made the decision to call the Los Angeles Police Department and name the two men who allegedly assaulted him and other minors, including his good friend Corey Haim.

Feldman has long blamed the media and police for Haim’s death, saying that the refusal of these two groups to out his friend’s abusers resulted in his battles with drugs and alcohol that led to his death.

Haim was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, with leading roles in films including Lucas, Watchers and the Oscar-nominated Murphy’s Romance alongside Sally Field and James Garner.

The boys first worked together on the 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys, and paired up again in the films License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

Haim was quite the ladies man too over the years, dating Alyssa Milano, Nicole Eggert, Holly Fields and even Victoria Beckham at one point.

Feldman and Haim had a chance to share the screen for the last time in 2007 with their reality show The Two Coreys, which was cancelled after two seasons.

It was a little over a year after that last season aired that Haim died as a result of drug-induced pneumonia.

Feldman detailed Haim’s struggles with drugs – as well as his own – in his 2013 memoir Coreyography.

In that book, he wrote that he and Haim tried cocaine for the first time with two of the men who were abusing them.

Feldman also wrote in the book about Haim having sex with adult men on the set of Lucas and The Lost Boys.

“At some point during the filming [of Lucas], he explained an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was what all ‘guys do,” wrote Feldman.

“So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers, during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomised.”

Feldman also wrote that Haim was allegedly abused by Weiss while they were filming The Lost Boys.

Weiss was arrested in 2011 after one of his clients told police he had been sexually abused 40 times by the man.

The victim said the sexual abuse started when he was 11, and latest three years.

Weiss eventually pleaded no contest to two counts of child molestation in 2012 and was sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation.

He was immediately released after entering his plea for time served.

Feldman also detailed a night when he allegedly received oral sex from a man after he was fed a cocktail of drugs.

The abuse at the hands of that man, who he called “Ron” in the book, went on for years after that first incident.

“I don’t know why I couldn’t confront Ron, but I was consumed with guilt. I felt like the whole thing was my fault,” wrote Feldman.

“I desperately wanted him to stop, but I was afraid of losing my friend.”