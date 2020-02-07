Corey Feldman: ‘Biggest Problem in Hollywood Is Pedophiles – I’m Going to Expose Them’

Former Hollywood child star Corey Feldman has warned that the pedophiles running Hollywood will soon be exposed in an upcoming documentary.

In an interview with the Guardian, The Goonies actor vowed that he would fulfill the promise he made to fellow actor Corey Haim, and expose the elite pedophiles that run the entertainment industry.

“Corey Haim made me promise before he died that I would get the truth out,” Feldman said.

The ’80s icon claims his long-awaited documentary will expose a child sex ring in which he and Haim were victims.

Feldman, 48, says he plans to finally name the names of elite pedophiles in the doc, tentatively titled “Truth: The Rape of the Two Coreys.”

Nypost.com reports: The “Goonies” and “Stand by Me” actor also criticized the industry for impeding his film’s production by sending lawyers to block access to police reports and footage. “Nobody wants to go after the bad guys,” he said.

The eccentric star also took aim at #MeToo, decrying the film industry for giving momentum to that movement while ignoring his own explosive accusations for so long. “They go to the SAG [Screen Actors Guild] awards and they get all dressed in black and they honor Patricia Arquette. But why was I not invited?” he asked.

Haim, who died in 2010 at age 38, was raped by “a major Hollywood figure” during the filming of the 1986 movie “Lucas,” according to Feldman.

Feldman claims the pair — then two of the world’s most popular teen icons — were assaulted at the height of their careers. But by the time they were 19, the close friends and co-stars were addicts whose careers were all but finished. It’s been insinuated that the abuse contributed to their addiction. In the past, former child actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) claimed that “everyone knew” that Feldman and Haim were “passed around,” “given drugs” and “used for sex.”

Feldman went into detail about his alleged abuse in his 2013 book “Coreyography,” using the pseudonym Ron Crimson for his predator.

Then, in 2017, Feldman revealed on “Dr. Oz” that his former assistant Jon Grissom, who also had small roles in “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream,” had molested him. Dr. Oz later posted a video claiming his legal team uncovered that Grissom had an extensive criminal record and even went to jail for child molestation.