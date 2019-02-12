Democrat Rep. Corey Booker wants the government to substantially increase the cost of meat so that ordinary Americans are forced to become vegan.

Booker (D-NJ) says he is very open to using the power of government to coerce farmers into abandoning animal populations in favor of vegetarian farming.

Booker told the vegan magazine VegNews earlier this month that he became vegan after coming to the realization that eating eggs “didn’t align with my spirit.”

While claiming he does not want to lecture Americans on their diets, Booker says Americans need to be nudged into fake cheese because the planet cannot sustain the “environmental impact” of the food industry.

“You see the planet earth moving towards what is the Standard American Diet,” Booker said. “We’ve seen this massive increase in consumption of meat produced by the industrial animal agriculture industry.”

“The tragic reality is this planet simply can’t sustain billions of people consuming industrially produced animal agriculture because of environmental impact,” he said. “It’s just not possible.”

Theresurgent.com reports: Booker went on to complain about the “devastating impact” of climate changing emissions produced by animals. According to the VegNews report

The number-one reason for rainforest destruction now is animal grazing land. We see greenhouse producing gases produced; the devastating impact is just not practical. The numbers just don’t add up.

Booker, of course, talks out of both sides of his mouth on this. He also says, “This doesn’t mean, in any way, getting rid of animal farming,” but then says we need to get rid of animal farming unless run by small and midsized farmers, which would dramatically raise the cost of meat, pricing the poor into unhealthier choices. Because, let’s be honest, people aren’t going to embrace veganism. They’re going to embrace worse dietary options.