‘Cops’ Show Cancelled Amid Woke Mob Outrage

The long-running reality TV series ‘Cops’ has been cancelled as anti-police sentiment runs rampant through Hollywood following the death of George Floyd last month.

The Paramount Network has caved into the far-left mob, announcing that it has decided not to bring Cops back after putting the show on hiatus last week in the midst of #BlackLivesMatter protests and growing demands to defund police departments around America.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Breitbart.com reports: The ViacomCBS-owned cable channel has publicly supported the #BlackLivesMatter movement, saying in a recent tweet that “these racist and brutal attacks must end.”

All ViacomCBS-owned went dark for eight minutes and 46 seconds on June 1 with an “I Can’t Breathe” message as a tribute to George Floyd. Even the kid-oriented Nickelodeon participated in the corporate-sponsored blackout.

Cops first aired in 1989 on Fox and became a massive hit, running for 25 seasons before the network canceled it in 2013. Spike TV, which is now the Paramount Network, revived the show for an additional seven seasons, while old episodes continued to run on WGN America and the Paramount-owned PlutoTV streaming service.

The Paramount Network yanked the show from its schedule last week as anti-police sentiment crescendoed in the wake of #BlackLivesMatter protests and riots.

Police-themed TV shows now face an uncertain future as demands to defund the police continue to gather steam. A&E has put its Live PD documentary series on indefinite hold. Sony’s L.A.’s Finest was scheduled to debut on Spectrum, but has been postponed until later this year, according to Deadline.

Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight told The Hollywood Reporter that he agrees that cops are portrayed “too positively” on screen.

“Collectively? Yes. Individually am I miscontributing to society? I don’t know. Collectively, are we? Yeah,” he said.

Numerous celebrities have backed the call to defund the police, including John Legend, Lizzo, Natalie Portman, and Susan Sarandon.