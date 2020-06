US Park Police found “baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street” near the White House on Tuesday.

Smoke canisters and pepper balls were used to disperse troublemakers and prevent them from using their deadly weapons.

BREAKING: US Park Police chief says USPP & Secret Service found "baseball bats & metal poles hidden along the street" near the White House. Smoke canisters & pepper balls were used to disperse the rioters (tho "no tear gas was used") & prevent them from using the secreted weapons — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 2, 2020

There are also unconfirmed reports that US Park Police are investigating a threat of pipe bombs near the Korean Memorial in Washington DC.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Jack Posobiec posted this earlier.