‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati

Dave Chappelle’s appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend has set tongues wagging, with the mainstream media alleging he is supporting Kanye West’s allegedly antisemitic comments. But as usual, the mainstream media is getting it completely wrong. The truth is not what it seems on the surface and Chappelle was in no way supporting Kanye West’s attempts at escaping the Illuminati control matrix and exposing the truth. To understand Chappelle’s agenda, we will need to dig into his strange personal history, including his exile to Africa and return to the entertainment industry. But first, let’s recap what he said on SNL.

Chappelle closed what for SNL was an unusually long opening monologue by seeming to allude to “cancel culture” and the controversy that swirled around his own comedy and charges that he is transphobic.

“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything,” he concluded. “It’s making my job incredibly difficult. And to be honest with you, I’m sick of talking to a crowd like this. I love you to death and I thank you for your support. And I hope they don’t take anything away from me… whoever they are.”

Chappelle also addressed his own near-cancellation by analyzing the public and corporate backlash against West.

At the start of the routine, Chappelle unfolded a small piece of paper and read from it, saying, “‘I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

He then went on to explain that, over his 35-year career in comedy, he has come to learn that there are “two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence: ‘The’ and ‘Jews.’” He then mocked West’s threat to go “death con 3” on Jews and the rapper’s boast that Adidas, his erstwhile corporate partner, would not dare sever ties with him. The sneaker company broke ties with West days later.

“Ironically, Adidas was founded by Nazis,” said Chappelle, “and they were offended. I guess the student surpassed the teacher.”

Chappelle went on to say the “delusion that Jews run show business” is “not a crazy thing to think,” but “it’s a crazy thing to say out loud.” He also said of West, “It’s a big deal, he had broken the show business rules. You know, the rules of perception. If they’re Black, then it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. If they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

Now if there is anyone in the entertainment industry who can tell us about what you are not allowed to say, it’s Dave Chappelle.

In 2005, Chappelle walked away from his highly successful sketch comedy series, Chappelle’s Show, and disappeared. The move surprised Comedy Central and fans. It also surprised his wife.

Take a look at this footage from an Oprah interview during Chappelle’s early career in the entertainment industry. He mentions Hollywood handlers trying to convince him he’s crazy, wanting to medicate him and isolate him from his family.

Those who have been following the recent Kanye West controversy will notice how similar – eerily similar – Dave Chappelle’s account is of life in the vast entertainment industry control matrix.

This version of Dave Chappelle is more honest than the 2022 Saturday Night Live version.

Despite his reputation as a straight-shooting truth teller, Chappelle was tap dancing around the real issue on SNL. Kanye is talking about the entertainment industry Illuminati – not Jewish people. It’s the mainstream media who have seized on his mention of the J word and attempted to portray him as crazy, antisemitic and deserving of cancellation.

In reality, Kanye is fighting the same system of control that the old Dave Chappelle described in his Oprah interview.

Kanye recently went further than any celebrity has ever gone when he exposed Harley Pasternark, an entertainment industry handler who poses as a personal trainer. Kanye provided evidence that Pasternak is threatening to institutionalize him, drug him into oblivion, take his kids away, and destroy his life.

As it turns out, this “personal trainer” is connected to psychological operations, the Canadian military, and other strangeness. And it appears he controls a huge number of Hollywood celebrities. If you are interested in more information about Pasternak, the entertainment industry control matrix, and the Monarch mind control program, watch this video.

So what happened to the old Dave Chappelle, the truth teller who fled the entertainment industry control matrix and disappeared to Africa?

After returning from exile, Dave Chappelle was never the same. While the industry continues to portray him as edgy and dangerous, permanently teetering on the brink of cancellation, the truth is that if you listen carefully to his words, he is doing the bidding of the elite.

During his recent SNL appearance, he appeared to support Kanye, however in reality he was mocking him and steering the public away from the real issues that Kanye has raised.



Rather than discussing his own experiences with the entertainment industry Illuminati – the experiences that led to him fleeing to Africa – Chappelle toed the line and stuck to mainstream media talking points about jews and Kanye’s alleged madness.

These are not the issues at hand. So what happened to Chappelle and why is he now acting as a limited hangout?



According to his own family, Dave Chappelle was “killed and cloned by the Illuminati,” after his return from exile in Africa and his appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

One of Chappelle’s cousins says that Dave Chappelle, who she calls “the new Dave,” has a totally different physical appearance from “the real Dave” who abruptly canceled the popular Chappelle’s Show in 2005, walking away from a $50 million deal, and moving to South Africa to escape the industry.

She also says “the new Dave” does not recognize her, despite the fact she was “extremely close” to Chappelle before the strange events around his “escape to Africa” and “doomed return to America and the entertainment industry.”

The Illuminati prefer to put their own born and bred stooges into positions of power, whether as politicians or celebrities. If it can’t be one of their own bloodlines then it is an MK Ultra victim, for example Britney Spears, Katy Perry, or Kanye West, someone who they have brainwashed since infancy, someone they know will follow their agenda.

They also gather people through blackmail and sellouts, they like people so desperate for fame that they will sign a contract in blood, selling their soul to the wicked industry. These are the people like Jay-Z who know what is going on but do not care, as long as they get their paycheck.

Dave Chappelle, at least initially, did none of these things. He was unique in that regard. He got famous with stand-up and eventually earned his own show on Comedy Central called the Chappelle Show. Since he was an independent performer, he had free rein on this show and what we saw in those two seasons was something fresh, original and not scripted by the industry Illuminati.

Now, sadly, following his exile and doomed return, Chappelle appears to be controlled opposition doing the bidding of the elite.

