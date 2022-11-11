Construction Halted After Noose Found At Obama Presidential Center Site In Chicago

Construction at Barack Obama’s presidential library in Jackson Park had to be suspended on Thursday after a noose was found on site.

Construction was halted after a noose was found at the site on Chicago’s South Side, the builders said Thursday, condemning what they called an “act of hate.”

A $100,000 reward is being offered to help find the person or persons responsible.

The Chicago Tribune reports: Foundation officials are condemning a “shameless act of cowardice and hate” at the site of former President Barack Obama’s presidential center in Jackson Park on Thursday morning.

Officials say a noose was discovered at the project site and construction has been halted.

”We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible,” Lakeside Alliance, the construction team building the center, said in an emailed release.

”We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during sitewide meetings. We are suspending all operations on-site in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers,” the statement said.

“Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident.”

The Chicago Police Department is aware of this matter and it is under investigation, according to Sgt. Rocco Alioto, a spokesman.