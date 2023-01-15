Conservatives Demand To Know Why FBI Hasn’t Raided Biden’s Home After Finding Yet More Classified Documents

Conservatives have been demanding to know why the FBI has still not raided President Biden’s Delaware residence following the discovery of a yet another fresh trove of classified documents.

This is the sixth set of classified documents to be found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware.

Prominent members of the GOP have expressed both their frustration and disbelief as they questioned why the FBI had not taken action similar to the raid they conducted on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property last year.

The Mail Online reports: President Biden was back in his home state this weekend and was spotted coming out of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Delaware on Saturday night

Biden was photographed together with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden after attending mass and presumably praying for this entire episode to come an end. But it didn’t stop his adversaries in Congress piling on the pressure throughout the day.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted, ‘ANOTHER trove of classified documents found in the Biden residence. This is after Cringe Karine said that the search of Biden’s home was complete.’

‘Looks like they’ve got documents coming out of the woodworks over in Wilmington. Still no FBI raid…’

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was even more succinct as he tweeted, ‘Full FBI raid happens when?’

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway tweeted, ‘Remember when the FBI raided Mar-A-Lago over a presidential paperwork dispute they had no patience resolving after spending years patiently resolving other presidential paperwork disputes and not even noticing VP Biden hoovered up classified docs and spreading them all over?’

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted, ‘Biden White House Counsel travels to Biden Delaware home with Biden DOJ officials to look for docs — AFTER Special Counsel is appointed? But Trump’s home gets FBI raid after Biden DOJ officials refuse Trump offer to let them look through records. Biden DOJ is corrupt mess.’

The tweets came in response to the discovery of an additional five pages of classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence, bringing the total number of classified documents found there to six.

Critics have also pointed out a perceived double standard, as President Biden’s personal attorneys unexpectedly discovered documents with classified markings at his Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement office on November 2nd, yet the White House did not inform the public before the November midterms.

Marsha Blackburn jumped in as well, writing: ‘Another batch of classified documents has been located at Biden’s private residence. They keep coming.’

Senator Rick Scott wrote: ‘Either @JoeBiden is an absolute hypocrite or completely clueless. Probably both. We need to get to the bottom of this. How long has he had these…6+ years? Time for accountability.’

Senator John Kennedy called out what he claimed was multiple problems within the current administration and called for accountability, writing: ‘Just like the #BidenBorderCrisis, the Biden classified documents story is too big for the mainstream media to ignore—and the American people want answers.’

‘MORE HIGHLY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND IN BIDEN’S HOME!!! How does this keep happening? Biden needs to disclose NOW how many documents were in his possession and where they were stored. As Vice President, he had NO RIGHT to hold onto this information!!’ tweeted Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson using multiple exclamation marks and upper case letters.

‘Will FBI do a pre-Dawn raid with 27 armed agents? Go through Jill’s closets? Take his passport?’ questioned Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

‘Hillary Clinton mishandled classified documents. Joe Biden mishandled classified documents. But the only one who gets his home raided is President Trump — and he didn’t even do anything wrong!’ tweeted Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.