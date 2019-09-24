Conservative Activists Clean Up 50 TONS Of Trash In LA Homeless Camp – Media Silent

Conservative activists have cleaned up 50 tons of garbage at a homeless camp in Democrat-run Los Angeles, however the impressive feat has gone widely unnoticed by the mainstream media.

In August, a group of Trump supporters led by conservative activist Scott Presler went to West Baltimore for a massive clean-up operation following tweets sent by President Donald Trump highlighting the dire conditions in the area.

Keeping his promises, Presler has since led clean-up efforts in Newark, New Jersey and Virginia Beach, Virginia. And on Saturday, Presler and some 200 volunteers headed to liberal Los Angeles, removing an incredible 50 tons of trash from one of the city’s many homeless camps, according to the activist.

“Without the help of the city, 200 volunteers picked up 50 tons of trash in 9 hours at a homeless camp in Los Angeles,” Presler told The Daily Wire on Monday.

“It’s almost 9 a.m. & we’re removing waste from a homeless camp in Los Angeles. Why is an outsider from Northern Virginia here & not California elected leadership?” the activist posted to Twitter Saturday, adding, “#LosAngelesCleanup.”

Presler periodically posted photos and videos tracking the dedicated group’s incredible progress. In one video showcasing the effort, the activist said they were working as “an act of love.“

“We did it. We actually did it,” he captioned a video around 2 p.m. local time.

In additional tweets, Presler called the clean-up “one of the proudest moments of my life,” adding, “I’ll never forget the day we cleaned up a homeless camp in LA.“

“I hope I make you proud, mom & dad,” another tweet said. “In Baltimore, we cleaned up 19 tons of trash. In Los Angeles, we cleaned up 50 tons of trash.”

The impressive feat, however, has gone widely unnoticed by the mainstream media.

“National media has been completely silent,” Presler said. “Yet, the day before our cleanup, the LA Times reported on the climate strike. I’m not a climate striker — I’m a climate doer. Perhaps if the LA Times reported stories on real activism, we would see more cleanups and fewer protests. #StopTalkingStartDoing.”

The LA Times recently begged for such clean-up efforts executed by Presler and company in a collective editorial published in June, titled, “A plan to clean up L.A. and help the homeless? Get it done already.”

“Don’t postpone the decision. Don’t call for another study. This is an emergency,” the LA Times editorial board urged.

“Finally, Los Angeles city officials are recognizing the urgent need to clean up the trash near homeless encampments. Both the trash that homeless people have nowhere to put and the garbage illegally dumped by businesses are a blight and health hazard for everyone in the city. Too bad our elected representatives had to be shamed into performing one of local government’s most basic duties,” the piece said.

Again, Presler and company, who have not taken a dime from the city, have yet to earn any coverage from the outlet.

But that might be a notch better than how The Baltimore Sun reacted to Presler’s efforts in their area. The liberal outlet questioned his motives and scolded the activist for “reinforc[ing] the tired image that the poor people in this city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods.”

He also took a hit from Real News Network, which erroneously labeled Mr. Presler, who is openly gay, a “right-wing extremist.”

Presler is clearly undeterred by the opposition media. On Monday, he posted a message of encouragement for others. “I’m just 1 guy,” he said. “We were able to organize 200 volunteers to pick up 50 tons of trash in 9 hours. If each of us did something, we could transform America for the better.”