Connecticut Church Defaced With Satanic Symbols & Statue of Jesus Beheaded In Florida Church

Churches throughout the U.S. continue to be targeted by vandals.
A Catholic church in Connecticut has reported being vandalized with satanic symbols sometime late on Wednesday night hours after a Jesus statue was found decapitated inside a Florida church.
Both churches appear to the latest casualties in a US culture war that has
