Congressman Calls for DOJ to Label Antifa a Domestic Terror Organization

Republican Congressman Jim Banks has called for Antifa to be labeled a “domestic terror organization” following the series of violent attacks in Portland on Saturday.

A number of people were violently attacked by Antifa thugs during Saturday’s rally, including gay Asian journalist Andy Ngo who was hospitalized with suspected brain bleed following the assault.

Following the attacks, Senator Ted Cruz called on law enforcement to find and prosecute the “violent felons” behind the attack. Cruz also demanded an investigation into Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for failing to do anything to prevent the violence.

A White House petition was also setup, demanding that the Trump administration label Antifa as domestic terrorists.

This prompted Congressman Jim Banks to call on President Trump, the DOJ and the FBI to investigate Antifa and declare them a domestic terrorist organization.

“In light of events this weekend in Portland, Oregon, I call on @POTUS, @TheJusticeDept, & @FBI to investigate #Antifa & declare them a domestic terrorist organization. Their avowal of violence & routine intimidation, harassment, & assault of Americans has no place in our country,” the Indiana Congressman tweeted.

Summit.news reports: This is not the first time that Antifa, which is vehemently defended by many media personalities on the left, has been bracketed in the context of domestic terror.

Back in July 2017, the Department of Homeland Security in New Jersey officially listedAntifa as a domestic terrorist organization after a rash of violent attacks by the group targeting supporters of Donald Trump.

“In the past year, Antifa groups have become active across the United States, employing a variety of methods to disrupt demonstrations,” stated the advisory, before going on to list a number of violent disruptions, including Milo Yiannopoulos’ speaking event at the University of California Berkeley on February 1st, which was cancelled after members of Antifa violently attacked free speech advocates.

According to a January 2017 Politico report, federal authorities had been warning state and local authorities since early 2016 that Antifa was engaging in “domestic terrorist violence”.