Congress: ‘Jack Dorsey Facing 5 Year Prison Sentence for Perjury’

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey faces a minimum five year prison sentence for lying to Congress about Twitter’s practise of shadow-banning conservatives and independent voices.

On Saturday, Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ) declared that a formal investigation into Dorsey’s crimes could be launched soon:

“The Twitter Files reveal that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey may have committed perjury. He told Congress under oath that Twitter was not shadow-banning conservatives. Twitter was. He should be investigated by @JudiciaryGOP and @GOPoversight.”

Mediarightnews.com reports: Elon Musk, the current owner and CEO of Twitter has released some internal messages from Twitter staff. The communications show how accounts were tagged, making them less visible or sometimes just a particular tweet.

This practice, which Twitter denied they did, effectively shadow banned accounts or tweets.

While testifying before Congress in 2018 Dorsey was asked, “Social media is being rigged to censor conservatives, is that true of Twitter?”

Dorsey answered, “No.”

The information released in “The Twitter Files” seems to show the former CEO of Twitter may have been lying to congress, perjuring himself. There is also speculation that Dorsey was so absent from his role as CEO that he possibly had no idea what was really going on.

Biggs is calling on the House Judiciary Committee as well as the GOP Oversight Committee to take a deeper dive into what seems “The Twitter Files” expose.

Dorsey seems to also be surprised by a story by the NYPost that shares a lawsuit that alleges Twitter failed to take action on child porn as it didn’t violate policies. Dorsey has asked Musk to make all of his emails public to show that it isn’t true.

I don’t know what happened in past year. But to say we didn’t take action for years isn’t true. You can make all my emails public to verify. Company took away my access to email or I would. — jack (@jack) December 9, 2022

With Republicans set to control the House next term, we will see if anything is done on this or if Biggs calls fall on deaf ears.