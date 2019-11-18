Congress Investigating ABC News For ‘Enabling’ Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other top Republicans sent a letter to ABC News on Sunday demanding the network explain why it “enabled” Jeffrey Epstein and “quashed” Amy Robach’s story that would have exposed the pedophile and his powerful friends three years ago.

According to House Republicans, ABC News could have saved “any number” of minors from human trafficking and abuse. Instead they chose to “bury the truth.“

The letter, addressed to ABC News President James Goldston, was first reported by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. The letter was also signed by House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Mike McCaul and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins.

Early this month leaked video footage showed Amy Robach on a hot mic stating “We had everything” including “Clinton” and explaining ABC executives spiked the story, saying “No one knows who [Epstein] is” and it was a “stupid story.“

However, as Rep. McCarthy writes in the letter, “it is now known that Mr. Epstein’s abuse dates back decades and involved countless young women and minors.”

“ABC News’ enabling of Mr. Epstein [raises]…the possibility that any number of minors could have been spared from human trafficking over the past three years.”

“What appears to have been presented to Ms. Robach is first-hand evidence of human trafficking.”

Rep. McCarthy said Congress is “deeply concerned that this victim, in search of justice, went to ABC News, provided information and an interview and then ABC News chose to bury the truth. This was a decision that Ms. Robach alluded was due to protecting powerful people or financial interests.”

Why did ABC News choose to bury a scoop?

Conservative reporter Katie Pavlich last week uncovered a direct link between ABC’s alleged Epstein cover-up and the Clintons via ABC’s star news anchor, George Stephanopolous.

Pavlich, who appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Nov. 13, said ABC’s refusal to run a report that linked Bill Clinton and others to Jeffrey Epstein can be explained by understanding the role and influence of veteran ABC anchor and former Clinton communications director George Stephanopoulos, who “socialized” with Epstein as his Manhattan residence.

“There’s no question, executives at ABC protected Jeffrey Epstein,” Tucker Carlson said. “Why do you think they did that?”

“Because their star anchor’s name is George Stephanopoulos and of course George Stephanopoulos worked as Bill Clinton’s communications director at the White House,” Pavlich explained.

“And when was this information given to Robach at ABC? When did she bring all this to her executives to say we should put this to air? – Right before the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton was running on the Democratic ticket,” Pavlich continued.

Pavlich added that Stephanopoulos has his own direct personal connection to Epstein as well.

She notes that the star ABC anchor attended a dinner party at Epstein’s residence, known to his victims as the “House of Horrors,” after the financier served 13 months in prison for soliciting underage girls.

“You’re saying at the time Amy Robach took this story to her superiors and they said, ‘I don’t know who Jeffrey Epstein is,’ his name was already all over the news as a convicted sex offender,” Carlson clarified.

“This all comes down to the Clintons, George Stephanopoulos working at ABC and the circle of connections they have there, and protecting not just the Clintons, of course, because that is something they are willing to do for political purposes,” Pavlich continued.

“According to ABC’s editorial standards, which we keep hearing about, the standards are necessarily about accusers bringing forward evidence on someone who had already been convicted of similar crimes, but instead to protect political people and friends who are beneficial to them and who have very, very close connections to people in their network who claim to be leading journalists, like George Stephanopoulos.”

“But it’s not just ABC,” Carlson added. “The reaction has been fascinating in that MSNBC and CNN, both of which have media reporters, have essentially ignored the story.”

“Yeah, they are still not touching it,” Pavlich agreed.