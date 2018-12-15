The Clinton Foundation should have been registered as a foreign agent, not as a charity, Congress has been told.

According to two experts giving testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the Clinton Foundation improperly registered as a charity so as to avoid scrutiny from lawmakers.

Thepoliticalinsider.com reports: Investigative journalist Sarah Carter reports:

The Clinton Foundation operated as a foreign agent ‘early in its life’ and ‘throughout it’s existence’ and did not operate as a 501c3 charitable foundation as required by its and is not entitled to its status as a nonprofit, alleged two highly qualified forensic investigators, accompanied by three other investigators, said in explosive testimony Thursday to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

You can watch part of the testimony below:

Earlier this week, we learned that over 6,000 documents on the Clinton Foundation turned over to the FBI may have proof that the Clinton Foundation was engaged in illegal activity. We’re still waiting to learn more from that trove of information.

What we did learn from the testimony of those two forensics experts is what we’ve long suspected: the Clinton Foundation was a clearing house for foreign graft. More from Carter’s report, referencing witness John Moynihan:

Moynihan stated “Foreign agent,” as he began to read from a long list of violations discovered during the course of their investigation.

The Clinton Foundation “began acting as an agent of foreign governments ‘early in its life’ and throughout its existence. As such, the foundation should’ve registered under FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act),” he said. “Ultimately, the Foundation and its auditors conceded in formal submissions that it did operate as a (foreign) agent, therefore the foundation is not entitled to its 501c3 tax-exempt privileges as outlined in IRS 170 (c)2.”

Of course, many of these activities were long suspected, especially with infamous Uranium One scandal, where the Clintons allegedly traded a Foundation donation for the Clinton State Department’s approval of uranium sold to Russia.

Let’s hope more evidence emerges from the whistleblower report. Transparency, we suspect, will be the Clintons’ ultimate undoing.