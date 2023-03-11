Congress Bombshell: ‘US Gov’t Is Reverse Engineering Alien Technology’

The U.S. government has alien tech in its possession which is being reverse-engineered, according to a bombshell admission by Congressman Tim Burchett.

Speaking to Newsweek, Burchett declared that he believes “we have recovered a craft at some point, and possible beings.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I think that a lot of that’s being reverse-engineered right now, but we just don’t understand it.”

Msn.com reports: Back in January, after the Pentagon’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released its report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), or UFOs, Tim Burchett claimed, “This thing is a huge cover-up, for whatever reason. And I just feel like America is ready, we need to know, and to stop with all the shenanigans.”

The U.S. Representative pointed out, for example, that nothing in the report explained the declassified “Tic Tac” footage taken from the cockpit of a American fighter jet.

“If you were human and make the turns that have been seen in some of this footage, you would literally turn into a ketchup package,” Burchett said. “I mean, you would be gone … it’s not showing a vapor trail, it’s something else, out of this world.

“We’ve been covering this thing up since the ’40s, since Roswell or before then, I believe,” Burchett added.

“I don’t trust government,” he continued. “There’s an arrogance about it and I think the American public can handle it and they need to release everything and that includes if they do have a craft, which I believe at some point there was. We have obtained some materials that are not of this world that are being studied by different members of industry, I’ve been told.”

In May of last year, Burchett disputed testimony given during a Congressional hearing on UFOs by Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Ronald Moultrie.

“The interesting thing is that I received a text at that time from somebody in the know,” he said.

“And that said ‘in fact, they’re not telling the truth – this a documented thing. I’ve seen the file on it – it’s there, it exists. They’ve either not been shown it or they’re lying’.”

He also added, “We got hosed, we really did – the cover up continues.”

The UFO hearing this morning was a total joke. We should have heard from people who could talk about things they'd personally seen, but instead the witnesses were government officials with limited knowledge who couldn't give real answers to serious questions. pic.twitter.com/hddRYupW3u — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) May 17, 2022

Of the 510 UFO cases the Pentagon’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) investigated in 2022, as of January 2023, 171 of them supposedly remain “uncharacterized and unattributed.”

Burchett now tells Newsweek that, going forward, the number of UFO sightings being reported will likely only go up. Which means so will the number of UFO cases that remain allegedly unsolved.