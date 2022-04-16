Confused Biden Tried To Shake Hands With Thin Air

President Biden appeared to try to shake hands with thin air in his latest gaffe which followed several bizarre remarks made during a public address in North Carolina yesterday.

Biden’s political opponents interpreted the hand gesture as just the latest episode of apparent confusion, which the 79-year-old has demonstrated on several occasions during his presidency.

The embarrassing moment happened when Biden had finished his speech

Richard Grenell, who served as US ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, called it a moment of “weakness” that the entire world can see. GOP Senator Ted Cruz tweeted an eyes emoji in response to footage of the episode. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said it was “incredibly embarrassing” to have Biden as president.

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

Summit News reports: During the speech, Biden, whose approval rating just plummeted to 38 per cent, once again tried to blame soaring cost of living and runaway inflation, which was already in full swing last year, on February’s Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Inflation was already at 7.5 per cent before the invasion.

BIDEN: "70% of the increase in inflation was the consequence of Putin's price hike."



FACT: Inflation was at 7.5% in January, before Putin's invasion.pic.twitter.com/TBgV7BEuf3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 14, 2022

Biden also ludicrously claimed the United States “cut down all our forests,” something that caused global warming.

BIDEN: "We cut down all our forests." pic.twitter.com/4i8YisdiV2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 14, 2022

A befuddled Biden also claimed he was a “full professor” at UPenn despite never teaching a class at the university.

Joe Biden says he was a "full professor" at UPenn.



Not only did he never teach a class at the university, but one article at The Daily Pennsylvanian from his time there featured the headline “No One Is Really Sure What Joe Biden Will Be Doing At Penn.” pic.twitter.com/5G0f8dTkGw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2022

“I’m Professor Biden from Penn,” he later asserted.

Biden: "No … let me talk for a second. I'm a professor" pic.twitter.com/0kWJdpuMYG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 14, 2022

In another cringe moment, Biden gave the audience permission to cheer in response to his speech.