Confused Biden Has To Be Guided Off Stage By New Mexico’s Governor

President Biden had to be guided off stage by New Mexico’s Governor after telling lies about the economy and declaring that he had ‘cut federal debt’
Biden was campaigning for New Mexico’s Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday afternoon when he lied about the state of the US economy in a last minute pitch to voters.
In an outright lie he shouted: “We cut the federal debt in half — a fact!”
Lying a bit more, the President also said, “So the economy is up, price inflation is down, real incomes are up, gas prices are down!…..Today we’re in a much better place although people are still hurting!”
As The Gateway Pundit notes: The US economy is currently in a recession and 30 year fixed rate mortgages are over 7.0%.
According to a new CNN poll, 75% of Americans say the US is in a recession.
According to a new NBC poll, 75% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track.
After lying his face off, Joe Biden had to be guided off stage by New Mexico’s governor.
VIDEO:
