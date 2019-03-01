Comrade Cortez to Leak Names of ‘Enemy Dems’ Who Vote with GOP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has begun collecting names of ‘enemy’ Democrats who dare to vote with Republicans, vowing to oust them from the Democratic party.

The socialist superstar boasted in a closed-door meeting of House Democrats that she would pass the list of names along to far-left activists who will help her to unseat moderate Democrats skirting the party line, her spokesperson told the Washington Post.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “She said that when activists ask her why she had to vote for a gun safety bill that also further empowers an agency that forcibly injects kids with psychotropic drugs, they’re going to want a list of names and she’s going to give it to them,” spokesperson Corbin Trent said, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Two individuals present at the Democrats’ meeting told the Post that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called out about two dozen moderate Democrats to get on board with the agenda.

“We are either a team or we’re not, and we have to make that decision,” Pelosi said.

On Wednesday, 26 Democrats voted with Republicans in amending legislation that was proposed to expand federal background checks for gun purchases.

The amendment added a provision that would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be notified if an illegal immigrant tried to buy a gun.