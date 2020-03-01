Communist Party of China Vows To ‘Rewrite’ and ‘Improve’ the Christian Bible

The Communist Party of China has announced plans to re-evaluate, rewrite and improve the Christian Bible, disrespecting thousands of years of Christian faith and history.

After failed attempts to force Christian churches and faithful to abide by its standards, the Chinese Communist Party leaders have determined to re-write the word of God to better promote their own socialist agenda.

In November, a group of 16 representatives of different religions from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China were ordered by Wang Yang, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, to address the teachings of the Bible and other religious texts, and rewrite the “radical portions to reflect China’s national progressive stand,” according to Xinhua News Agency.

“Mr Wang stressed that religious authorities must follow President Xi’s instructions and interpret the ideologies of different religions in accordance with ‘the core values of Socialism’ and ‘the requirements of the era’,” French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

The order to re-write the Bible to be less “radical” comes shortly after an order in late September to local officials in Ji’an, a southeastern province of Jiangxi, to demand the congregation of a Catholic church named “The True and Original Source of the Universe,” to replace a painting of the Virgin Mary with a portrait of Xi Jinping, and to paint over the sign on the front of the church and replace the Church’s original name with “Follow the Party, Obey the Party, and Be Grateful to the Party.”

According to a local reporter from bitterwinter.org, “Tang Zhe” who uses a pseudonym for security reasons, a Catholic church in “Poyang county was shut down on the grounds that any church refusing to join the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association because they consider it a “xie jiao,” or an “evil cult”.

Local priests reported to “Tang Zhe” that the move to force Catholic churches into the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association is disastrous.

“Falling under communist control is a calamity to the church. Joining the CPCA is equivalent to handing oneself to the devil, a retired priest from the northeastern province of Jilin remarked on the regime’s pressure to make all Catholic churches join the CPCA. He added that he chose to retire because he does not want to undergo CCP’s indoctrination and help it to indoctrinate believers,” Zhe reported.

The members of the CPCA charged with the task of rewriting the word of God agreed to the task and said that by “re-evaluating” religious books, they would prevent “extreme thoughts” and “heretical ideas,” media reports show.

The CPCA was making progress in shutting down other Catholic churches in many regions and bringing people under control.

After review and discussion of losing their government subsidies by revoking retirement pensions, it was reported that new CPCA clergy proclaimed their support for the Party leadership, love for the country and religion, pledging “to contribute their share to realize China’s Dream – the great renewal of the nation.”