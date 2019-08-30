Communist China Quote Taylor Swift in Attack on President Trump

Chinese state media have quoted Taylor Swift’s recent criticism of President Trump to argue that Trump is bluffing about escalating the ongoing trade war.

The communist government mouth piece, The Global Times, published a story titled “Why Are the Chinese Brushing Aside Trump’s Tweets?” in which writer Mu Lu declares that the Chinese government isn’t worried about Trump ordering American companies to move their production back to the United States.

….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Summit.news reports: “Many people were concerned they would have to suffer a downgraded lifestyle due to Trump’s tariff war against China as he described,” the article states, adding that Trump is surely bluffing because that move would “actually [be] damaging the interests of his own country and people.”

“He vowed to correct trade practices of China by imposing additional tariffs, saying China would pay to help the US make more money. But the truth is many American enterprises are suffering from the tariffs and Americans have to shoulder higher living costs.” the piece claims.

The writer then quotes singer Taylor Swift, who used the platform of the MTV awardsand subsequent media interviews to accuse Trump of “gaslighting” those who disagree with him, and saying that she is “very remorseful” that she did not publicly endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Taylor Swift calls out White House during MTV VMA acceptance speech. Find out why. pic.twitter.com/inCASam6g9 — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) August 27, 2019

“The Chinese people are now aware that Trump would say something impulsively on Twitter regardless of a president’s code of conduct,” the communist propaganda piece argues, adding that “Grammy winner Taylor Swift said in an interview with The Guardianpublished on Friday, Trump is ‘gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America.”

The piece also claims that because #TrumpGibberish trended recently on Twitter, it is proof that “Trump’s posts increasingly lack credibility.”

“Trump has turned Twitter into a stage for his political show, where he says things to gain votes for reelection. He repeats what he has done for the US – to provide Americans welfare, and to “make America great again,” it claims adding that “he is actually damaging the interests of his own country and people.”