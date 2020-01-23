‘Straight Up Communist Censorship’: Virginia Dems Push Bill to Criminalize Free Speech

Not content with attempting to dismantle the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, Virginia Democrats are now attempting to do away with the First Amendment too.

Despite the massive and powerful Virginia gun rights rally on Monday, Virginia Democrats are refusing to slow down their push for tyranny.

Rather they are slamming on the accelerator and hauling a bill through the legislature that will effectively criminalize forms of dissent against Governor Ralph Northam and other state government officials.

House Bill 1627 was introduced by Delegate Jeffrey M. Bourne last week. The legislation “provides that certain crimes relating to threats and harassment may be prosecuted in the City of Richmond if the victim is the Governor, Governor-elect, Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant Governor-elect, Attorney General, or Attorney General-elect, a member or employee of the General Assembly, a justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, or a judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia.”

Language in the bill explicitly moves to criminalize free speech, in what would constitute a blatant attack on the First Amendment of the Constitution.

“If any person, with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass any person, shall use a computer or computer network to communicate obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious, or indecent language, or make any suggestion or proposal of an obscene nature, or threaten any illegal or immoral act, he is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor,” the legislation reads.

The legislation will also effectively create an “elite ruling class” with extra legal rights compared to other citizens.

The legislation makes it clear that the above provision applies directly to “the Governor, Governor-elect, Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant Governor-elect, Attorney General, or Attorney General-elect, a member or employee of the General Assembly, a justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, or a judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia,” which means this legislation effectively criminalizes dissent against public officials.

Tina Freitas, wife of Republican Delegate Nick Freitas, called attention to this tyrannical act in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

“Wow on cue, now they are after the 1A! Dems are trying to set up special rules exclusive to the Elite ruling class, to protect themselves from criticism!” Freitas wrote.

“What is considered harassment? Is Governor Infanticide/KKK Hood trying to avoid being held accountable? Are we no longer allowed to demand justice for the alleged rape victims of LG Fairfax? This is some straight up communist censorship!” she added.

Virginia Democrats were not dissuaded by the gun rights rally on Monday in the slightest. They moved red flag laws through the legislature just one day later, and subsequently quashed pro-gun bills that were introduced by Republicans.

“The governor and the leadership of the democrats have declared war on law-abiding citizens and gun owners and their votes today just confirmed that that’s where we’re going,” said Philip Van Cleave, President of Virginia Citizens Defense League.