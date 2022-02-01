Commie Dictator Trudeau Demands Freedom Convoy Leave Ottawa: “You’re ALL Nazi’s”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down his attacks on the Freedom Convoy from an undisclosed location on Monday, claiming the protestors are ‘hateful nazi’s’ who are ‘spreading violent misinformation.‘

Speaking outside of his safe house in a televised address to the nation, Trudeau first lauded “freedom of expression” as a “cornerstone of democracy” before immediately slamming the peaceful Freedom Convoy movement as “violent”, “hateful”, and “racist.”

“Over the past few days, Canadians were shocked, and frankly disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation’s capital,” Trudeau angrily claimed.

“Canadians were shocked and disgusted by some people protesting in our nation’s capital,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. pic.twitter.com/cxt2P2krg4 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) January 31, 2022

“There is no place in our country for threats, violence, or hatred. So to those responsible for this behavior, it needs to stop,” he warned.

Trudeau currently giving a live press conference.



Before this clip he falsely accused convoy attendees of stealing food from the homeless



Then went on to bash the “symbols of hatred and racism” from the convoy: pic.twitter.com/SoNvBDkap2 — Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) January 31, 2022

Infowars.com reports:Trudeau then thanked the “90 percent” of truckers who submitted to the COVID injection, adding, “the behavior on display this weekend does not represent you.”

“You are the story of this pandemic, not the convoy,” he added.

Trudeau then claimed that taking the injection and “trusting science” and obeying “health experts” is the only way to end the pandemic.

“The way out of this pandemic is getting vaccinated, it’s listening to public health advice, and the best way to get out of this pandemic…is to show we understand the importance of following science, facts, and health experts,” Trudeau said in French.

Trudeau: The way out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/HQntYlbIYX — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2019) January 31, 2022

During a Q&A follow-up to his speech, one reporter questioned why Trudeau refuses to meet with the Freedom Convoy despite him joining BLM protests during COVID.

Trudeau is asked why he won't meet with Freedom Convoy organizers:



"I have attended protests and rallies in the past when I agreed with the goals … Black Lives Matter is an excellent example of that." pic.twitter.com/1DDtZv8wVw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 31, 2022

NOW – Canada's PM Justin Trudeau accuses the trucker convoy crowd of "hateful rhetoric" and "violence toward citizens," he rather prefers to attend BLM protests. pic.twitter.com/JpPhpTKZhm — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 31, 2022

Trudeau responded that he doesn’t align with “hateful rhetoric, violence toward citizens, and disrespect of science.”

Though Trudeau repeatedly and dishonestly characterized the Freedom Convoy as Nazis and racists, citing lone agitators who were quickly exposed and expelled from the event, videos from the ground show the exact opposite of Trudeau’s characterization.

In this video, a masker is holding a sign saying “Fuck Ur White Nationalism” before a local appears and demolishes the fake media-generated “racist” and “nazi” narrative.

This video shows the convoy participants shaming and expelling an agitator waving a Confederate flag, contradicting Trudeau’s narrative that the convoy is comprised of Nazis and racists.

Will CBC report that the plant with this flag was told to leave? https://t.co/kXkf5b3fGd — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2022

These are the people Trudeau called 'hateful racists' https://t.co/zg4pPDXdrP — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2022

.@JustinTrudeau spent most of his press conference today talking about three isolated negative incidents by agitators, while ignoring the hundreds of thousands of peaceful protestors. Disgusting. #FreedomConvoy2022 — Sarah Fischer (@SarahFischer__) January 31, 2022

Plenty of videos on social show many non-white Canadians telling off Trudeau and praising the Freedom Convoy for resisting the COVID tyranny.

The Freedom Convoy reportedly has provisions to remain outside the Parliament for 2 to 4 years, with over $10 million crowdfunded for the convoy in just days.

Watch Trudeau’s full remarks: