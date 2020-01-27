Commander-In-Chief: ‘Unborn Children Never Had a Stronger Defender in the White House’

President Trump made history Friday when he became the first U.S. president to address the annual March for Life event, where he declared he is the strongest advocate for unborn children to ever sit in the White House.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” President Trump told hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers.

POTUS told the cheering crowd he was “proud to stand with you” to “protect the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Lifesitenews.com reports: “All of us here today understand an eternal truth: every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” Trump said. “Together we must cherish and defend the sanctity and dignity of human life. When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the boundless love a child brings to a family.”

Trump discussed the actions he has taken through his first term, and declared that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.” He said the pro-life movement was acutely affected by the Left’s war on religious liberty, but pledged his administration would continue to defend religious speech and faith-based organizations. “The far left is working to erase our God-given rights,” he said. “They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you.”

“Together we are the voice for the voiceless,” he went on. “Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions we’ve seen in decades” on the issue, citing Congressional Democrats’ support for late-term abortion and opposition to mandating medical care for newborns that survive abortions.

“To all the women here today, your devotion uplifts our entire nation and we thank you for that,” the president said. “To all of the moms here today, we celebrate you and we declare that mothers are heroes. Every person is worth protecting and we know that every human soul is divine and every human life born and unborn is made in the holy image of almighty God.”

Pro-lifers “just make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s grace,” he added, with their efforts to provide aid to pregnant women and help children put up for adoption “find their forever home.”

“We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve,” the president told the crowd. “But we know this: every life brings love into this world, every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting.”

Watch some reactions on the ground at the March for Life to President Trump’s historic speech: