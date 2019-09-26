Comey Suddenly Changes His Mind: I’m All for Impeaching Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey now says he fully supports impeaching President Trump following the announcement that Democrats are to begin formal impeachment proceedings.

His support for impeachment comes hours after he indicated that he would prefer a fair and democratic election, rather than forcibly ousting Trump from office.

On Tuesday, Comey told KCRA-TV, “I think the American people would be let off the hook if Donald Trump were impeached and removed from office and a lot of his supporters would think some sort of coup had taken place.”

A few hours later, on Wednesday, Comey completely changed his mind, tweeting, “Some media are quoting me from last week about my hope that America will remove Donald Trump by an election, not Impeachment. But we may now be at the point where members of the House and Senate can’t uphold their own oaths to support and defend the Constitution without acting.”

Dailywire.com reports: As has been noted, Comey wrote in one memo that he told President Trump: “I don’t do sneaky things, I don’t leak, I don’t do weasel moves.” This is the same Comey who protested that seven memos he composed about conversations he supposedly had with President Trump were his personal documents, a contention the Inspector General dismissed, writing, “Comey’s characterization of the Memos as personal records finds no support in the law and is wholly incompatible with the plain language of the statutes, regulations, and policies defining Federal records, and the terms of Comey’s FBI Employment Agreements.”

As far as supporting and defending the Constitution, the Inspector General’s report stated regarding Comey, “By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees — and the many thousands more former FBI employees — who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information.”

More defending of the Constitution: the IG report also noted of Comey’s midyear 2016 pronouncement that the FBI had completed its midyear investigation, only criticizing Clinton and her senior aides for “extremely careless” handling of classified information and stating that the FBI was recommending that the Department should decline prosecution of Clinton, claiming “no reasonable prosecutor” would prosecute Clinton based on the facts developed by the FBI:

We concluded that Comey’s unilateral announcement was inconsistent with Department policy and violated long-standing Department practice and protocol by, among other things, criticizing Clinton’s uncharged conduct. We also found that Comey usurped the authority of the Attorney General, and inadequately and incompletely described the legal position of Department prosecutors.

The IG report concluded: