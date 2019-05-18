Comey Melts Down! Lashes out at Attorney General as Spygate Probe Heats up

Fired FBI Director James Comey suffered a public meltdown on Friday in response to President Trump’s threat to jail the perpetrators of the Spygate scandal.

On Friday Attorney General Bill Barr sat down for a FOX News interview where he admitted that it is very unusual to use opposition research to spy on a political opponent.

That same day, President Trump put the Spygate traitors on notice.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The President was very actively tweeting Friday morning and invoked one of his 2016 campaign war cries, “DRAIN THE SWAMP!” and then warning the fired FBI Director, “What happened is that Donald Trump won. Down goes Comey.”

“What happened is that Donald Trump won. Down goes Comey.” @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

And then President Trump tweeted a threat to the coup plotters! Trump warned the Obama deep state criminals that TREASON is a crime!

My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

On Friday night fired FBI chief James Comey lashed out at the president and attorney general.

Comey had the nerve to tell the Attorney General the Department of Justice is based on “truth!”

The AG should stop sliming his own Department. If there are bad facts, show us, or search for them professionally and then tell us what you found. An AG must act like the leader of the Department of Justice, an organization based on truth. Donald Trump has enough spokespeople. — James Comey (@Comey) May 18, 2019

And then an hour later Comey tweeted out a weak response to the President’s warning of treason…

The president claiming the FBI’s investigation was “TREASON“ reminds me that a Russian once said, “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” That shouldn’t happen in America. Who will stand up? — James Comey (@Comey) May 18, 2019

James Comey and several others are in serious trouble. These anti-Trump deep state operatives tried to take out President Trump and failed. Now they are going to face justice