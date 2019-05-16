Comey Turns on Brennan; Claims He Pushed Junk Dossier in IC Report

Fired FBI director James Comey says former CIA director John Brennan is to blame for including the discredited Trump-Russia dossier in the IC report.
According to Fox News investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, an email from Comey from December 2016 indicates that it was Brennan who pushed the dossier to be included in the report.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A source inside the CIA blames Comey for including the dossier.
Former Rep. Trey Gowdy says he has seen the email and it does not look good for John Brennan.
Attorney General Bill Barr assigned US Attorney John Durham to investigate the spygate scandal this week.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Trey Gowdy: FBI Used Clinton Ally to ‘Corroborate’ Steele Dossier - May 16, 2019
- Persecution of Gays in France Reached Record High - May 16, 2019
- Nxivm Elite Sex Cult Had Schumer’s Financial Records and Hillary’s Emails - May 16, 2019