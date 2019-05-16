Comey Turns on Brennan; Claims He Pushed Junk Dossier in IC Report

Fired FBI director James Comey says former CIA director John Brennan is to blame for including the discredited Trump-Russia dossier in the IC report.

According to Fox News investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, an email from Comey from December 2016 indicates that it was Brennan who pushed the dossier to be included in the report.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A source inside the CIA blames Comey for including the dossier.

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy says he has seen the email and it does not look good for John Brennan.

Attorney General Bill Barr assigned US Attorney John Durham to investigate the spygate scandal this week.