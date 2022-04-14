Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Who Died from ‘Sudden’ Heart Attack, Was Recently Vaxxed

Just a few weeks before stand-up comic Gilbert Gottfried suddenly died, he received a booster shot to protect himself against Covid.

“Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35pm ET on April 12, 2022 from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II,” Gottfried’s publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Infowars.com reports: In an interview with the “Joe Rogan Experience” last November, Gottfried revealed he’d never been infected with Covid-19 and that he’d been double-vaxxed and boosted.

“Yeah, I got the two regular shots and I even got the booster,” the 67-year-old comedian told Rogan, adding that he knocked on wood 5,000 times hoping the shots would work.

Describing the intense media fear campaign in the wake of the pandemic as “scary,” Gottfried joked to Rogan, “As far as me, in fact, I would get three vaccines a week if they said that was…”

Since the CDC has admitted the mRNA jabs can trigger heart issues such as myocarditis, pericarditis and myocardial infarction, Covid vaccine skeptics on social media questioned whether Gottfried’s prior comorbidity may have been exacerbated by the experimental jab.

The theory may be backed up by science.

According to Healthline.com and John Hopkins University, one known cause of ventricular tachycardia is myocarditis.

Additionally, ventricular tachycardia was observed among a host of cardiovascular adverse events “suspected to be caused by Covid-19 vaccines use,” according to a study by All India Institute of Medical Sciences researchers published in the International Journal of General Medicine last July.

Many on social media also highlighted a Cameo video Gottfried filmed for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency in Illinois last May in which he promoted a mass vaccine drive, saying, “You have to get vaccinated, no kidding. This one’s a matter of life or death.”

The iconic voice actor’s passing appears to have been sudden and unexpected as he had several upcoming shows scheduled.

Mr. Gottfried’s passing comes just three months after the deaths of fellow comedy legend Bob Saget, who many also suspected may have died due to a vaccine adverse reaction, and comedian Louie Anderson, who admitted feeling sick after getting vaccinated.

Hopefully the public gets more answers on the causes behind Mr. Gottfried’s death, even if it’s remotely attributable to the vaccine.