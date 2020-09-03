Colorado Woman Repeatedly Punches 12-Year-Old in Back of Head Over Trump Yard Sign

A deranged liberal woman on Monday violently assaulted a 12-year-old over a Trump yard sign.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the woman was driving a moped when she spotted the young boy on his bike and did a u-turn to attack him over the Trump sign.

The woman approached the boy and yelled “you want something to look at,” and used a closed first to beat the boy in the back of the head and arms several times, scratching him in the process.

According to CBS Denver:

According to the police report, a woman riding a moped passed the boy and saw the sign. “The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner. The suspect then attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful,” investigators stated. The suspect was described as a white female, in her 20s or 30s, wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans. The moped was blue or grey. The assault is still under investigation.

The violent assault is still being investigated and Boulder police are looking for the woman.