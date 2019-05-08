REVEALED: Colorado Shooter Is Registered Democrat Who Loves Obama, Hates Trump

One of the two students who opened fire on a school in Denver has been identified as 18-year-old Devon Erickson, a registered Democrat who has expressed admiration for Barack Obama.

According to local reports, the second shooter, a minor, was in the process of transitioning from female to male.

An 18-year-old boy was killed and eight other students were injured when gunfire erupted at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Erickson is the adult shooter.

Erickson’s social media pages indicate that he is a youth theater actor and registered Democrat who has expressed hatred for some Christians, criticized President Donald Trump and praised former President Barack Obama.

One of the pro-Obama memes shared by Devon Erickson, who was personal friends with an admin from the group Far Left Youth.

In a post from 2014, Erickson wrote: ‘You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn’t do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die. It has plenty of crazy stuff like that. But all they get out of it is “ewwwwww gays”.’

In 2015 he shared a Facebook post by Occupy Democrats praising Obama, and in 2016 shared a video of TV host Seth Meyers criticizing Trump.

Car towed from #stemshooting suspect's home apparently has "F*** SOCIETY" spray painted on the side. Also "666" and a what looks like a pentagram sprayed on the hood. pic.twitter.com/e6QX3lq4v3 — John Fenton (@higuysimjohn) May 8, 2019

Devon Erickson’s Colorado Democratic party affiliation, as also reported by Heavy, was found by searching the Colorado Secretary of State’s Voter Registration site, using Erickson’s date of birth (21 September 2001), first and last name (Devon Erickson) and zip code for the Highlands Ranch area (80129).

Devon Erickson’s Colorado voter registration record.

Second alleged shooter is transgender teen

DailyMail reports: The Denver Channel reported that the second suspect, who is a minor, was in the process of transitioning from female to male.

Multiple sources told the outlet that the motive of the alleged shooters went beyond bullying and involved revenge and anger towards their classmates.

They said at least one of the suspects was involved in legal and illegal drug use and had been in therapy.

Devil horns: Devon Erickson’s Instagram profile picture.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said shots were fired in two separate locations in the high school section of the campus, which serves grades kindergarten through 12th.

Administrators reported the gunfire immediately and deputies arrived on the scene within two minutes.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter that one of the nine victims, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, had died about two hours after the shooting.

Local media outlets previously reported that five victims were taken to Littleton Adventist hospital, where four are in serious condition and one is in fair condition.

Another two patients, both juveniles, were reportedly transported to Sky Ridge hospital where they are both in stable condition.

A ninth victim is said to be in good condition at Children’s Colorado hospital.

#DEVELOPING: Students shiver in cold spring rain as they load up outside K-12 STEM School in Highlands Ranch. Eight students injured in school shooting. Two suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/7TNFXRmpXY — Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) May 7, 2019

Elementary school children were seen walking out of the school with their hands in the air as authorities started evacuating the scene.

Frantic parents have told how their children sent them texts and called them to tell them that shots had been fired.

The more than 1,800 students who attend the STEM school are being connected with their parents at reunification centers.

There was no school resource officer at the scene when the suspects opened fire, but there was private security present.

Witnesses say one victim was seen being carried out by a cop on their shoulder. Another was seen being taken out on a stretcher, according to a witness.

Hundreds of people took to Twitter after news of the shooting broke to express their horror that yet another American school had been targeted.

The shooting is the 43rd incident of gunfire reported on a school campus so far in 2019 and the 116th mass shooting overall this year.

The STEM campus is located just seven miles from Columbine High School, where 13 people were killed and more than 20 were injured on April 20, 1999 – just over 20 years ago.