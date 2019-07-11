Colombian Bishop Is Taking To The Skies To Exorcise Entire City

A Catholic bishop is planning to spray holy water from a helicopter in an attempt to exorcise an entire city this weekend.

The Bishop of Buenaventura, Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, will say a prayer with the intent of purging the city of demonic infestation.

The Guardian reports: The city is beset by violence, drug smuggling and poverty. Montoya disclosed the exorcism shortly after a 10-year-old girl was tortured and murdered.

He told local radio: “We have to drive the devil out of Buenaventura, to see if we can restore the peace and tranquility that our city has lost due to so many crimes, acts of corruption and with so much evil and drug trafficking that invades our port.

“We want to go around the whole of Buenaventura, from the air, and pour holy water on to it to see if we exorcise and get out all those demons that are destroying our port, so that God’s blessing comes and gets rid of all the wickedness that is in our streets.”

Colombia’s army is reported to be providing the bishop with a helicopter for the aerial exorcism during the city’s annual patron saints’ festivities.

Buenaventura, on Colombia’s Pacific coast, was named as the country’s most violent place in 2014. According to Human Rights Watch, “many of the city’s neighbourhoods are dominated by powerful criminal groups that commit widespread abuses, including abducting and dismembering people, sometimes while still alive, then dumping them in the sea. The groups maintain ‘chop-up houses’ (casas de pique) where they slaughter victims, according to witnesses, residents, the local Catholic church and some officials.”

Since then, a marked improvement has been seen in some neighbourhoods after residents took action to regain control. But local media reported 51 homicides in the city in the first five months of this year, 20 more than the same period last year.

Although exorcisms are usually carried out on individuals, in 1890 Pope Leo XIII added a prayer, Exorcism against Satan and the Fallen Angels, for resolving demonic infestation.

Last year, the Vatican held an exorcism training course for priests amid claims that demands for deliverance from demonic possession had greatly increased across the world.