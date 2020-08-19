Colin Powell Says Biden As President Will ‘Restore America’s Leadership’

Colin Powell has offered his full endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The former Secretary of State under George W Bush said that he and Biden shared common values while slamming the Trump administration for sowing division between Americans.
“Today, we are a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make it that way and keep us that way,” said Powell, who lied the US into disastrous 2003 Iraq war.
Trump called warmonger Powell a ‘real stiff’when he announced back in June that he would be voting for sleepy Joe Biden
RT reports: The retired Bush-era diplomat and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff addressed the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, insisting that Biden would restore the country’s “leadership and moral authority,” and that Trump could only offer “flattery to dictators and despots.”
“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops, in the same way he would his own family,” Powell said during his short speech. “For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families, sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe.”
“Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute… You will never doubt that he will stand with our friends, and stand up to our adversaries, never the other way around.“
Though Powell had already thrown his weight behind Biden’s candidacy in June – the latest in a series of Democratic candidates he has supported in recent years, among them Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – until Tuesday he had never addressed a Democratic convention.
His talk of “shared values” and moral superiority elicited some backlash online, however, as critics rushed to recall Powell’s key role in launching the ill-fated invasion of Iraq in 2003, in which over a million Iraqis lost their lives to violence and deprivation, in addition to thousands of American servicemen.
Powell devoted the latter half of his speech to further castigate President Trump, saying the country is “divided” with “a president doing everything in his power to make it that way, and keep it that way.”
“What a difference it will make to have a president who unites us, who restores our strength and our soul.“
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Colin Powell Says Biden As President Will ‘Restore America’s Leadership’ - August 19, 2020
- Bill Clinton Lectures President Trump On His Behavior In The Oval Office - August 19, 2020
- Alyssa Milano Says “I’m so Happy I’m A F**king Democrat” - August 18, 2020