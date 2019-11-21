Coldplay Announce Tour Strike To Stop ‘Climate Change’

Coldplay have announced they are downing tools and refusing to play any live shows in the foreseeable future until they can do so without contributing to “climate change.“

Coldplay told BBC News they will not tour new album Everyday Life until they can ensure the tour is “carbon neutral” and does not warm the planet.

Frontman Chris Martin said his group will are waiting for new technology that will enable such a tour to be carbon neutral.

"Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally," said Martin. "We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral. We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's not so much taking as giving?"

It remains unclear how the public will react to the prospect of living in a world without Coldplay live shows.

Coldplay are not the first liberal musical act to virtue signal about climate change. Billie Eilish has announced plans to make her upcoming world tour “as green as possible” by banning plastic straws, telling fans to bring their own water bottles and providing recycling bins.