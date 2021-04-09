Cognitive Decline: Dementia Joe Repeatedly Refers to the “ATF” as the “AFT”

In a worrying sign of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, the former Vice President bungled the acronym of the federal agency at the center of his press conference on Thursday.
After announcing his slew of unconstitutional executive orders on gun control, Biden also nominated anti-gun activist David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) – which he mislabeled the “AFT.”
“Today, I’m proud to nominate David Chipman to serve as the Director of the AFT,” Biden declared to a field of stunned reporters.
“David knows the AFT well. He served there for 25 years.”
Infowars.com reports: The half-expected gaffe sent ripples of laughter throughout social media.
Add the gaffe to the growing list suggesting the 78-year-old is suffering a mental decline.
What wasn’t funny was Biden’s outright assault on the Second Amendment, which he accomplished by skirting Congress and issuing Executive Orders using the Justice Department to push “red flag” gun laws, effectively imposing gun control by fiat.
Here are the White House’s anti-Second Amendment orders issued Thursday:
- The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns.”
- The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.
- The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.
- The Administration is investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.
- The Justice Department will issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.
- The President will nominate David Chipman to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.