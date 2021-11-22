Co-Developer Of Pfizer Jab Says Vaccination Will Be Needed Annually

People will need to get a covid-19 jab once a year, according to Ugur Sahin the CEO of BioNTech.

Sahin, who became a billionaire thanks to the covid jab, was referring to the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and praising their booster shots.

In an interview with Germany’s Bild newspaper, he said that he considers the vaccine to be “very effective.”

Sahin’s interview comes just days after it was revealed that Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making a combined profit of $65,000 every minute, again thanks to their Covid-19 jabs.

RT reports: When asked whether people should be worried about the “breakthrough infections” – in which those vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine still developed Covid-19 symptoms – he dismissed such concerns, saying that the jab offers a “90 percent protection” against cases that require intensive care in those aged over 60.

A “very high” level of protection against severe illness lasts for up to nine months, the BioNTech CEO maintained. He said this level starts decreasing “from the fourth month,” however. To maintain the protection, Sahin strongly pushed for booster shots, arguing that they would not just restore levels of antibodies but would potentially help “to break … chains of infection.”

He also encouraged doctors to be “as pragmatic as possible” when it comes to greenlighting vaccination and “not to send people home unvaccinated even though they could be vaccinated without any problems.”

In the future, people might need to get booster shots once a year, the BioNTech CEO believes. He said that he expects protection from a booster shot to “last longer” than the initial immunity one acquires after getting two doses of the vaccine.

“Subsequent … vaccinations may only be needed every year – just like [with] influenza,” he said. Currently, the German Federal Center for Health Education – an agency subordinated to the Health Ministry – recommends a booster shot six months after one gets the second dose of a vaccine. It also says that “booster vaccination makes sense after a minimum interval of about four months.”