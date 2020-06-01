CNN’s Van Jones: ‘White, Liberal Hillary Supporters’ Are More Dangerous Than KKK

As violent riots across America continue to spread following the death of George Floyd, CNN’s Van Jones made some unexpected comments on the growing civil unrest.

“Even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant,” Jones said.

“It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about.”

“It’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, you know, people like that – ‘oh, I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all as the same, I give to charities,” he continued.

“But the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation,” Jones added.

“A Klansmember could not have been better trained to pick up the phone and tell the police, ‘It’s a black man, African-American man, come get him.’ So even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant.”

WATCH:

CNN’s Van Jones on threats to blacks: “It is not the racist white person who is in the KKK that we have to worry about. It is the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park … she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan nation” pic.twitter.com/g1gp3k7aFt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 29, 2020

Thefederalist.com reports: Jones was alluding to a recent viral video that emerged this week featuring a middle-aged white woman named Amy Cooper calling the police on an “African-American man” when she was approached about letting her dog go unleashed where prohibited in Central Park.

Christian Cooper, an avid birder with no relation, was the central target of Amy’s racial wrath and caught the incident on tape which has racked up more than 40 million views on Twitter alone. Amy as a result, has been beseiged by an online frenzy of social media fire, ultimately losing her job and even her dog in the process.

Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton. — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

The ruthless backlash prompted Christian to call into question the efficacy of the response to the viral episode.

“It’s a little bit of a frenzy, and I am uncomfortable with that,” Christian told the New York Times. “If our goal is to change the underlying factors, I am not sure that this young woman having her life completely torn apart serves that goal.”

Amy has since apologized for her comments, saying in a statement Tuesday she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions.”

“I am well aware of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause and would never have imagined that I would be involved in the type of incident that occurred with Chris.”