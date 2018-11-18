CNN’s Kirsten Powers: Female Trump Supporters Are All ‘Racist’ Pigs

CNN contributor Kirsten Powers says that all white women who support President Donald Trump are “racist” pigs.

Powers, referring to white females who support Trump, said on air: “They’ll say, ‘Well, I’m not racist. I just voted for him because, you know, I didn’t like Hillary Clinton. And I just want to say that that’s not–that doesn’t make you not racist. It actually makes you racist. If you support somebody who does racist things, that makes you racist. So, I want to establish that.”

Breitbart.com reports: “As for why white women do it, I think we have to recognize that white men are doing it as well, but I think sometimes we would hope that we would get better behavior from white women, because white women are themselves oppressed and that they would, therefore, be able to be aligned themselves with other oppressed people,” Powers said.

She continued, “But, I think we have to remember that the white patriarchal system actually benefits white women in a lot of the ways, and they’re attached to white men, who are benefitting from the system that was created by them, for them and their fathers and their husbands and their brothers are benefitting from the system, and so they are also benefitting.”

