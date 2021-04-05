CNN’s Jim Acosta Breaks Down: ‘I’ve Been Diagnosed With Post-Trump Stress Disorder’

CNN’s Jim Acosta made an emotional announcement on Easter Sunday, declaring that he and other colleagues have been diagnosed with “post-Trump stress disorder.”

During a bizarre appearance on “Reliable Sources,” Jim was asked by host Brian Stelter: “Do you feel like you are rundown, your lineup is really different than it would have been in the Trump years?”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

An emotional Acosta then admitted the following: “When you asked me if I was rundown, I was wondering if you were asking me how I felt during the Trump era. I think we’re all dealing with some post-Trump stress disorder.”

He added, “There are questions about why aren’t Republicans getting on board with these Biden proposals. There were Republicans getting on board with overturning the election just a couple of months ago, so we shouldn’t have high expectations for that. But in terms of stacking shows and what comes first, what comes second, Brian, you and I both know this all too well. We did cover the news before Donald Trump came along, and we did it pretty well. There’s going to be plenty of stuff in the news put there, and it doesn’t have to have Donald Trump in the headlines for us to continue to exist.”

“When he was president, he was doing things that were beneath the audience of the presidency. Now he’s doing things beneath the office of the post-presidency. He’s not going to change, but we need to change with the times.”

WATCH: