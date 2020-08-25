CNN’s Fredo: We Didn’t Fact-Check Dems Because ‘They Are Not Lying the Way Trump Does’

CNN host Chris Cuomo defended the huge number of “fact checks” his network conducted for the RNC compared to the Democratic National Convention last week.

Cuomo declared that Republicans and President Trump lie more than Democrats, which he claims justifies CNN’s fact-checking.

“[A]gain, well, who are people going to believe? We’ll see who makes the better case. And yeah, you can fact-check it to death. We could fact-check this convention all night. People were saying you didn’t fact-check the Democrats. They are not lying, the way Trump does. Do politicians lie? Of course, both parties engage in it. Yes, I’ll give you the full ‘Guilfoyle.’ But not like Donald Trump. Nobody lies the way this man does, has, and will that I’ve ever seen in politics. So — he’s lying to you.”

