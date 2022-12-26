CNN’s Dr. Leana Wen Admits ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ Was a Complete Lie

CNN’s chief medical propagandist Dr. Leana Wen has admitted that the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated” talking point peddled by the mainstream media was based on a complete lie.
Watch:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Thelibertydaily.com reports: Shockingly, we’re not seeing contrition or regret from those who promoted the dangerous and ineffective jabs. We’re seeing most of them double-down on their calls to get injected even as the truth about them comes out.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Putin Making Final Preparations to Free Ukraine and Destroy NATO - December 26, 2022
- King Charles EVICTS Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace: “VIP Arrests Are Imminent” - December 26, 2022
- Kamala Harris Left Reeling After Busload of Illegal Aliens Dropped Off Outside Her Home - December 26, 2022